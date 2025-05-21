Andriy Portnov shot dead in Spain — everything we know

Andriy Portnov. Photo: UkrRudProm

On Wednesday, May 21, an unidentified armed man shot dead the former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov in Madrid. The murder took place at the gates of the American School in the wealthy neighborhood of the Spanish capital.

Reuters reports this with reference to law enforcement sources.

Portnov was shot dead in Madrid

According to media reports, police received the report of the shooting at 9:15 am (10:15 am Kyiv time). However, the police did not publicly identify the victim.

The emergency service SUMMA 112 confirmed the man's death as a result of injuries incompatible with life, sustained as a result of several gunshot wounds. In particular, four shots to the chest and one to the head.

It should be noted that Portnov was a senior aide to the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

