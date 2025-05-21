Andriy Portnov — the first footage from the murder scene

The former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov. Photo: UNIAN

The former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was murdered in Spain on May 21. The first footage from the scene of the shooting has already appeared online.

The relevant photos were published by El Pais.

The murder of Andriy Portnov

The publication reports that Portnov was shot five times in the morning of May 21. According to police, two or three people may have been involved in the crime, but no one has been detained.

Andriy Portnov's murder scene. Photo: El Pais

No more details are available at this time, but the cause of the murder is preliminarily believed to be a debt problem.

As a reminder, on May 21, Andriy Portnov was murdered in Madrid as he was leading his children to school.

Soon after, this information was confirmed by the Security Forces, and the media found out the first details of the shooting.