SSU interrogated the Chinese POWs who fought for Russia

POW from the People's Republic of China. Photo: SSU

For the first time, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted official investigative actions against two POWs from the People's Republic of China who were captured by the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region. According to the investigation, both foreigners took part in hostilities as part of the Armed Forces of Russia, and are now testifying about the circumstances of their presence on the territory of Ukraine and the tasks they received.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Everything we know about the Chinese POWs and how they ended up in the Russian army

The first Chinese mercenary was captured by soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Tarasivka. The second was captured by the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 81st Airmobile Brigade near Bilohorivka. Both were captured during their first combat mission.

Passports of POWs. Photo: SSU

Documents of the captured. Photo: SSU

The captured citizen of China who went to fight in Ukraine. Photo: SSU

Despite the absence of injuries, the POWs are receiving proper medical care in accordance with the requirements of international Humanitarian Law. They were taken to Kyiv for priority investigative actions. The captured are being held in conditions that meet the standards of the Geneva Convention. Investigators are working with them through interpreters.

The citizen of China who went to fight against Ukraine. Photo: SSU

According to the detainees, one of them, the 33-year-old unemployed man, was recruited by the Russian agent in China and arrived in Moscow in February 2025, where he signed the contract with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The captured citizen of China. Photo: SSU

Another, the 26-year-old man, arrived in Russia in December 2024, ostensibly as a tourist. Already on the territory of Russia, he found the advertisement on the Internet about the recruitment of foreigners for military service for the monetary reward of RUB 2 million and agreed to sign the contract.

The POW signs the documents. Photo: SSU

The SSU is currently checking their testimonies and finding out the details of the recruitment and involvement of Chinese citizens in the war in Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is conducted under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office. The proceedings were opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.

As a reminder, on April 8, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Chinese citizens who fought against Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

Subsequently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, provided details of the battle that took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chinese mercenaries.

The United States reacted to the capture of Chinese mercenaries and China, which stated that they did not send their citizens there on purpose.