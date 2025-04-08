Ukrainian Armed Forces captured two Chinese citizens — Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers during a mission. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military had captured two Chinese citizens. They fought as part of the Russian army.

Zelensky reported this on X on Tuesday, April 8.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.



Ukrainian Armed Forces captured two Chinese citizens — details

"Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory — in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession," the President said.

He also noted that there is information that there are much more than two such Chinese citizens in the Russian army. All the facts are currently being investigated. Intelligence, the Security Service, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on the issue.

Zelensky added that he had instructed Ukraine's Foreign Minister to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China plans to respond.

"Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace," the leader of Ukraine stressed.

