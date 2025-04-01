Russia rejects US plan to end the war in Ukraine "in current form"

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

Russia has rejected US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that they do not meet Moscow's basic demands. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that the US initiatives do not solve the key problems that Russia considers to be the root causes of the conflict.

This was reported by Reuters.

Moscow rejects the US peace plan

Ryabkov also emphasized that Russia is attentive to the US proposals, but cannot accept them in their current form, as they do not address the problems related to the main causes of the conflict.

"We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can't accept it all in its current form," Ryabkov added.

Negotiations between Moscow and Washington continue, but disagreements on key issues make it difficult to reach an agreement. Both sides recognize the complexity of the situation and stress the need for additional efforts to end the war.

By the weekend, Trump had taken a more conciliatory stance toward Russia, making Western allies wary of his attempts to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

