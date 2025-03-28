Russia reserves the right not to comply with the moratorium on shelling of the energy sector — Peskov

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Reuters

Russia has the right not to comply with the "moratorium on shelling of the energy sector". Moscow believes that it is Kyiv that is "violating" the deal.

It was reported by the Russian propaganda media with reference to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia does not want the truce

Russia traditionally tries to shift the responsibility onto Ukraine, accusing it of violating the ceasefire.

"The Russian Federation reserves the right not to comply with the "moratorium on the shelling of the energy sector, constantly violated by Kyiv," Peskov said.

At the same time, the Office of the President of Ukraine emphasized that it was the invaders who had shelled Ukrainian energy facilities twice over the past day, thereby violating the ceasefire themselves.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on Russia's claims to get 4 Ukrainian regions.

And the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that the Russians refused to discuss the cessation of attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.