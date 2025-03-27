Ukraine commented on Russia's refusal to discuss civilian infrastructure ceasefire

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The Russians have refused to discuss stopping their attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Instead, they continue to attack civilians.

This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi with reference to Ihor Zhovkva, Novyny.LIVE reports.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Russia's refusal to discuss cessation of strikes

Tykhyi noted that the Russian side doesn't want to talk about ending the shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Instead, according to him, the occupiers continue to hit civilians and densely populated areas in cities.

"Russia will not stop terrorizing civilians. Of course, this is a goal for Ukraine — to stop such attacks... We will continue to work with the United States and other partners to force Moscow to cease fire, including on civilian targets," emphasized the representative of the diplomatic mission.

Tykhyi noted that Russia's strikes on Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kherson were recorded. He also stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not strike at Russian civilian targets.

