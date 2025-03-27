France and UK to lead mission in Ukraine — Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the possibility of a Franco-British mission to Ukraine. According to him, there are many proposals from leaders and its number is increasing.

The Ukrainian leader said this during his speech at a press conference in Paris on Thursday, March 27.

Zelensky about possible France and Britain mission to Ukraine

The Head of State noted that there were many proposals from the leaders, and there were even more of them.

"Some are willing to help in the air, some in air defense, some on the ground, some sending their contingent to the sea. There are more and more countries like this. This is good news. There are many questions about the actions, the modality of this contingent, what it can do, how it will be used, who will lead it. There are few answers," said the president.

He also added that other countries would join the Franco-British mission.

"They will join to see the basis that Ukraine has prepared," Zelensky explained.

Emmanuel Macron announced broader agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, they should be based on three "pillars".

As a reminder, the summit to support Ukraine concluded in Paris. It was attended by leaders of about 30 countries and lasted more than three hours.