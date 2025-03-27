Security Summit of "Coalition of willing" concluded in France on March 27

Meeting of leaders to support Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, March 27, a meeting of leaders to support Ukraine ended in Paris. It lasted more than three hours.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky on his X (Twitter) account.

Meeting of Ukraine's allies in Paris on March 27

The summit was attended by the leaders of Ukraine's allied countries: the presidents of France, Lithuania, Finland, and Cyprus, acting President of Romania, Chancellor of Germany, Prime Ministers of the UK, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, and Spain, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, vice President of Turkey, the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General. Austria, Australia and Canada are represented at the ambassadorial level.

The summit agenda included the following key issues:​

support for the Ukrainian army;

building a sustainable military model to prevent future Russian invasions;

security guarantees that can be provided by European forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that the purpose of the meeting was to protect peace and ensure stability in Europe. They also discussed specific commitments to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to reach a ceasefire.

Summit participants expressed solidarity with Ukraine and discussed further steps to ensure security and territorial integrity. Later, Macron will hold a press conference to summarize the results of the summit.

Earlier, we reported that on Wednesday, March 26, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new €2 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Also, on March 26, Norway announced that the country will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025.