Macron named the points on which security guarantees should be based

The President of France Emmanuel Macron. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has announced the existence of the broader agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, they should be based on three "pillars".

Macron said it during the Press Conference in Paris on Thursday, March 27.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

According to Macron, the three "pillars" of security guarantees for Ukraine are:

The strong army of Ukraine — the joint Franco-British mission should go to Kyiv to assess the needs and determine future support for Ukraine;

The Deterrence Forces, which will not be deployed on the conflict line, but will provide support in "strategic" areas;

The broader push for European rearmament and a European perspective, including its demands, in any peace talks.

The SkyNews publication also writes that during the summit meeting on support for Ukraine, it was decided to instruct the foreign ministers to develop proposals for monitoring the ceasefire.

As a reminder, the summit to support Ukraine has ended in Paris. It was attended by leaders of about 30 countries and lasted more than three hours.