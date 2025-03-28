Russian invasion of Ukraine — Anniversary of liberation of Irpin

Irpin after liberation from Russian troops. Photo: Yevhen Prykhodko/Nova Polshcha

Three years ago, on March 28, 2022, Irpin in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region was completely liberated from Russian invaders. At the end of February 2022, Russian troops advanced towards Irpin and the battle for the city began.

Anniversary of the liberation of Irpin from Russian troops

March 28, 2025,marks the third anniversary of the liberation of Irpin from the Russian invaders. The battle for Irpin lasted 23 days. Despite the losses, the city survived and stopped the Russians from moving toward the capital. Subsequently, Irpin became a hero city.

On March 28, 2022, Irpin was completely liberated from Russian soldiers. On that day, the community won the battle for Irpin and began rebuilding and restoring the city.

From occupation to liberation of Irpin — a chronology of events

On February 27, 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian ground forces had advanced to Bucha, and then broke through from Bucha to Irpin. The battle for Irpin began. In particular, a tank battle broke out inside the city, and Ukrainian infantry fought with Russian airborne troops.

On February 28, 2022, the media reported that the Ukrainian military attacked the occupiers on the Varshavske highway and destroyed or damaged more than 200 pieces of various enemy equipment.

On March 2, 2022, two Russian Su-25s launched an airstrike on Irpin. As a result, two missiles hit a residential building, killing a child. At the same time, one of the Su-25s was shot down.

On March 3, 2022, the Kyiv Regional State Administration reports indicate that humanitarian aid is on its way to Bucha and Irpin and that evacuations from both cities have begun. It was reported that more than 1,500 women and children were evacuated by train and another 250 by bus.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reports that a Russian Su-30 was shot down over Irpin.

On March 5, 2022, the Ukrainian land army began evacuating civilians on foot from Irpin to Kyiv. However, the process was complicated by a collapsed bridge that was bombed by enemy aircraft.

On March 6, 2022, it was reported that the Russians still controlled part of Irpin. During the evacuation, at least eight civilians, two of them children, were killed when Russian mortar units shelled an intersection on the evacuation road.

On March 8, 2022, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, reported that he had received threats demanding that he surrender the city to Russian troops. However, he refused, saying: "Irpin cannot be bought, Irpin is at war".

On March 13, 2022, the Russian occupiers fired on a car with foreign journalists. As a result, one of them died from an injury.

On March 22, 2022, it became known that Irpin was controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 70%.

On March 23, 2022, police resumed work in Irpin and began clearing the territory of saboteurs.

On March 26, 2022, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the occupiers who were trying to break through to Kyiv. As a result, the Ukrainian military squeezed the invaders into a pocket in the direction of Irpin and nearby towns, continuing to push the enemy away from the capital.

On March 28, 2022, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, announced the complete liberation of the city from the Russian occupiers.

Later, Irpin began to recover, residents returned, the city was rebuilt and revived.

Losses of Irpin during the Russian occupation

According to Irpin city council, as a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 39 territorial defense servicemen, 50 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 300 civilians were killed in the Irpin territorial community.

In addition, 3,247 buildings were damaged, including 2,613 private houses, 634 apartment buildings, 16 educational institutions, 10 cultural facilities, and 47 administrative buildings.

On March 24, 2022, by the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the administrative center of the Municipality, the city of Irpin, was awarded the honorary title of "Heroic City of Ukraine". The title was given in memory of the heroic deed, mass heroism and resilience of the citizens who defended their city during the repulsion of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

