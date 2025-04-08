Our social media:

The US reacts to China's participation in the war against Ukraine

8 April 2025 23:45
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine — The US Department of State reacted
Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State. Photo: Reuters
US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States is aware of the capture of Chinese soldiers that fought in the Russian army.

Tammy Bruce said this during a press briefing on April 8.

What the US said about the prisoners from China

"You know it's disturbing, it's disturbing with North Korea participating, it's disturbing with the Chinese soldiers having been captured," said the US State Department spokesperson.

She emphasized that China is a key source of support for Russia and its military actions in Ukraine. According to her, almost 80% of the supply of dual-use goods comes from China.

As a reminder, on April 8, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced the capture of two Chinese citizens by the Ukrainian military.

Later, Volodymyr Zelensky has provided more details of the capture of Chinese soldiers.

