President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has provided details of the capture of Chinese soldiers. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in a battle with six Chinese soldiers in Donetsk region near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka.

Zelensky made the announcement during a briefing with the Belgian prime minister on April 8, according to Halyna Ostapovets, a correspondent for Novyny.LIVE.

Ukrainian Armed Forces take Chinese citizens prisoner

According to the President, the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in a battle with six Chinese soldiers in Donetsk region near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka. Two of the six Chinese soldiers were captured.

Zelensky noted that while North Korean soldiers were in the Kursk region of Russia, the Chinese were on Ukrainian territory.

"We have captured Chinese soldiers on the territory of Ukraine. Ukrainians in Donetsk region fought with six Chinese soldiers, two of whom are captured. Accordingly, they have documents, their passports, even credit cards — they are Chinese citizens.

This is an important point. I think the United States needs to pay more attention to what is happening today. There is a difference, the North Koreans fought against us in the Kursk direction, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky said at the briefing.

