Zelensky said what will be discussed during the Coalition of the willing on April 10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with the Belgian Prime Minister on April 8. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed what will be discussed during the Coalition of the Willing. According to him, the parties will talk about the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine.

The President said this during a briefing with the Belgian prime minister on April 8, Novyny.LIVE correspondent Halyna Ostapovets reported.

Zelensky on the meeting of the Coalition of the willing

According to the Ukrainian leader, during the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to be held on Thursday, the parties will discuss the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky announced a new meeting in the Ramstein format. Patriot and air defense systems are on the agenda.

For his part, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that his country would allocate €1 billion to Ukraine this year and €1 million in the following years.

In particular, Brussels is ready to donate two F-16 fighter jets for spare parts, and two more aircraft next year. In addition, Belgium may take part in the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine, if such a decision is made, and will invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Earlier, Norway has announced more than 4 billion Norwegian kroner ($364M) for the purchase of artillery ammunition through the Czech Republic's initiative, as well as a billion ($91M) through the European Peace Fund for Ukraine.

On April 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military had captured two Chinese citizens. They fought as part of the Russian army.