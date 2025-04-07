Norway allocates over 5 billion kroner for military aid to Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Photo: NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS

Norway has announced new aid for Ukraine. The country is providing more than 4 billion Norwegian kroner ($364M) for the purchase of artillery ammunition through the Czech Republic's initiative, as well as a billion ($91M) through the European Peace Fund.

This is stated in the press service of the Norwegian government on Monday, April 7.

Help for Ukraine from Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized that artillery ammunition is a prerequisite for Ukraine's liberation struggle against the Russian occupiers. According to him, as a result, the country contributed to the replenishment of Ukraine's ammunition stocks.

"This is a great need that Ukrainians clearly communicate to us and that European countries are working on together," Støre said.

The government emphasized that 4 billion Norwegian kroner ($364M) is being allocated to the Czech ammunition initiative, to which Norway also contributed funds last year.

Another billion kroner ($91M) is being allocated to the European Peace Fund, which the EU uses to finance military support for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition.

Støre emphasized that Europe should take more responsibility for Ukraine's fight for freedom.

"The EU and Norway have a close and good cooperation on military assistance to Ukraine. Both the EDF grant and our joint support for the Czech ammunition initiative once again emphasize that Europe stands by Ukraine," he added.

As a reminder, Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe due to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. The occupiers killed 20 people, including nine children.

Earlier, Norway's Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion, Tonje Brenna, said her country was increasing military aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion. She also talked about helping refugees.