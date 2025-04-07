Ukraine initiates emergency OSCE meeting after April 4 attack on Kryvyi Rih

People at the site of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Mour

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe due to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. The occupiers killed 20 people, including nine children.

Ukraine's representative to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna, Yurii Vitrenko, posted this on Facebook on Monday, April 7.

Emergency meeting of the OSCE

An emergency special session of the OSCE Permanent Council is being convened on Tuesday, April 8. It will discuss the Russian attack against civilians in Kryvyi Rih. One of the topics will also be the escalation of Russian terror against Ukrainians.

Flowers and toys at the site of a Russian strike. Photo: facebook.com/yuri.vitrenko.9

"The ground will burn under the feet of the Moscow delegation," emphasized Vitrenko.

The OSCE Permanent Council is the main decision-making body between the annual meetings of the Ministerial Council. It is composed of the permanent representatives of all 57 participating States of the Organization.

An emergency session is convened to discuss crisis or particularly important situations.

As a reminder, Russian invaders fired ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih in the evening of April 4. Children died as a result of the attack.

