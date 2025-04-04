Zelensky made an important statement about the operation in Kursk region

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

The Russian Federation is trying to push the Ukrainian military out of the Kursk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding their ground against 64,000 enemies.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing on Friday, April 4.

No encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

"Russia does not want a ceasefire. We see this and understand what it wants, what the next steps are, where their military is gathering, where the number of strikes and attacks are increasing, where the offensives are increasing along the entire front line," Zelensky said.

According to him, there is an increase in enemy attacks at the front, with about 200 attacks per day. Despite the fact that the bad weather in recent days has affected the actions of the Russians, their activity still remains intense.

Zelensky also noted that Russia is trying to drive Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region. They seek to achieve "success" before important "symbolic dates" in May.

"They want to push us out of the Kursk region completely, but everyone understands and confirms that we are there. There is no encirclement, we are in the Kursk region. And it is not only in the Kursk region that we have a presence," the president said.

The importance of Kursk operation for Ukraine

According to President of Ukraine, the operation in the Kursk region is of great strategic importance, as it allowed to divert part of the Russian troops from other areas on the front in Ukraine.

"They want to show victorious steps, but so far, we are there and holding numerous troops. 64 thousand Russians in the Kursk direction of their troops. This is a very serious grouping that could be in other areas, the guys are good there," he said.

Earlier, Russian invaders fired ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih in the evening of April 4. 16 people, including 6 children, died as a result of the attack.

As a reminder, Russia has rejected US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that they do not meet Moscow's basic demands.