China commented on the participation of its military in the war in Ukraine

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Lin Jian. Photo: Reuters

The Ukrainian Defence Forces captured the Chinese military, who were fighting on the side of Russia. China reacted to this and stated that it did not send its military personnel to participate in the fighting in Ukraine.

It was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian, on Wednesday, April 9.

China's reaction to the capture of its military

According to Jian, China did not send its military to participate in the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that the Chinese authorities, on the contrary, have always tried to keep their citizens as far away from armed conflicts as possible.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured the Chinese military. It happened during the battle in the Donetsk region.

The United States has reacted to the participation of the Chinese military in the war in Ukraine. Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Tammy Bruce stated that this is "disturbing".