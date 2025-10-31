Massive attack on Sumy on October 31 — children among the injured

Rescuers extinguish a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

During the night of October 31, Sumy once again came under heavy Russian shelling. Russian forces launched a series of strikes on residential areas and city infrastructure, causing extensive destruction and fires.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine.

Russia strikes residential areas in Sumy

According to the SES, a direct missile hit on a nine-story residential building caused fires in five apartments and seven balconies on the upper floors. Emergency crews promptly arrived at the scene and rescued 12 people, including children and elderly residents.

Fire in a residential building. Photo: SES of Sumy region

In the city’s private sector, fires broke out in two outbuildings, while the blast wave damaged a nearby one-story residential building with five apartments.

Evacuated residents. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fire on the railway. Photo: SES of Sumy region

The most extensive destruction, according to the SES, occurred at one of the city’s infrastructure facilities, where multiple fire outbreaks were recorded. Firefighters managed to localize and extinguish the blaze.

Preliminary reports indicate that 11 people were injured, including four children. All those wounded have received necessary medical care. Rescuers, medical personnel, and utility services continue to work at the impact sites, clearing debris and assessing the scale of the damage.

