Zelenskyy at the conference in Munich — Key theses of the president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Friday, February 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a press conference on the sidelines of a conference in Munich. In particular, he commented on the Russian shelling of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the U.S. plan to end the war, and the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy's key points in Munich

The Russian drone that hit the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was moving at an altitude of 85 meters. The occupiers deliberately attacked the station.

We are ready to talk about everything — from the contingent to security guarantees, we are in NATO — we are ready for any construction to stop Putin.

If we are not in NATO, or as long as we are not in NATO, it means that we will be able to defend ourselves with the army that is capable of doing so. This is the appropriate NATO weaponry and the appropriate number of our Ukrainian soldiers. It will be an army of 1.5 million.

Ukraine has handed over to the United States a lawyer-drafted memorandum of financial agreement on the extraction and use of mineral resources.

Zelenskiy will arrive in Saudi Arabia for talks, but Russia will not.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, holds talks with US President Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

I think that during the negotiations, everyone will do their best to come out of this situation as winners. The US wants to win, the Russians really want to win. And Ukraine deserves it. So it will be very difficult.

Trump is not ready to talk about our country's membership in NATO.

Our country will never recognize its territories as Russian.

In recent days, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved for us.

I do not see that there is a ready-made U.S. plan to end the war.

Another 2,000, maybe 2,500-3,000, DPRK troops will be redeployed to the Kursk direction.

There was no complete political isolation of the Russian Federation; the United States and Russia had been in dialogue before.

Earlier, a senior official in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO remains on the agenda, despite recent statements by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, stated that the European Union can’t survive without Ukraine, and Russia is already waging war against it.