Ukraine in the EU — why Europe benefits from Kyiv’s membership

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the European Union can’t survive without Ukraine, and Russia is already waging war against it. According to him, the Kremlin has been practicing the methods and tactics of this war in Ukraine for decades.

Denys Shmyhal wrote about it in the Politico column.

Why the EU benefits from Ukraine becoming its member state

Shmyhal is convinced that Russia is already waging war on the EU using the methods and tactics it has been practicing in Ukraine. According to him, the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is constantly looking for weaknesses in the European house. And when it finds them, it tries to either "widen them with a crowbar or pour boiling water over them".

"When Russian ships destroy Internet cables at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Finland with their anchors, it is also an act of Russian aggression. When cruise missiles enter the airspace of Poland or Romania, it is an act of Russian aggression. When drones circle over the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, it is an act of Russian aggression. Migration pressure on the borders of Lithuania and Poland, the demarcation of the border with Estonia, direct support for separatism and radical politics, cyber and information attacks — these all constitute acts of multidimensional Russian aggression against the EU and its member countries," the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, the Kremlin’s goal is clear: to sow panic, create chaos, and make citizens doubt the ability of their governments to protect them. He emphasized that this is "the demolition of the existing order and the security architecture in Europe" and this is exactly what Russia is seeking.

"The bloc is no longer just standing on the threshold of new emerging security challenges. It is living them. But there is a country that’s not only faced various manifestations of Russia’s aggression and, most importantly, knows how to counter them. This country is Ukraine. That is why Ukraine’s accession to the EU isn’t only a moral obligation but a strategic step that is, first and foremost, necessary for the bloc itself," the official emphasized.

Shmyhal explained that if Ukraine joins the EU, the member states will not only expand their borders but will also receive a reliable shield — the Ukrainian Army. Thanks to its unique combat experience, it will not only deter the first attack but will also become "an outpost of strong security that will protect Europe".

As a reminder, the German analyst recently stated that Ukraine and Europe would have no place at the negotiating table. According to him, the conversation between Trump and Putin came as a surprise to everyone.

At the same time, EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized that Europe and Ukraine should be involved in the negotiations. It is a bad tactic to give in to Moscow even before the conversation begins.