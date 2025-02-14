Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the United States plan to end the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he did not believe in the peace plan proposed by the United States. At the same time, he added that our country is ready to talk with partners.

Zelenskyy said it on Friday, February 14.

Zelenskyy does not believe in the "United States peace plan"

"We are ready to have a real conversation at any time, we understand the geography of our country, we see where the biggest risks are. We are ready to talk about everything — from the contingent to security guarantees, we are in NATO — we are ready for any construction to stop Putin," Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine intends to achieve peace in accordance with International Right and Law.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wanted to discuss Ukraine’s resources, including rare minerals in the subsoil of the temporarily occupied territories, with the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why he wanted to offer the United States rare resources in exchange for protection and assistance.