Zelenskyy wants to discuss mineral resources on the occupied territories with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to discuss mineral resources on the temporarily occupied territories with the leader of the United States of America Donald Trump. According to him, Kyiv is currently studying the document on strategic partnership with the United States.

The Ukrainian leader said it at the Press Conference with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday, February 12.

Minerals on the TOT

"The details of what will happen to those minerals that are on the temporarily occupied territories are important. We have not talked about this today. I think this will be part of the conversation with Trump," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the document on strategic partnership with the United States was received today. It is currently being actively studied, as it is important to understand the details.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy emphasized that the government had decided to transfer rare resources to the United States to protect them and prevent them from falling into Russian hands for free.

Earlier, Trump stated that Ukraine had agreed to transfer rare earth metals. According to him, it would "protect US money".