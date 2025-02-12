Rare resources of Ukraine for the United States — Zelenskyy explains the decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that it is very important to protect Ukraine from the Russians not only in terms of security but also financially. The authorities have decidedto transfer rare resources to the United States in order to protect them so that they do not end up for free in the hands of the Russians.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Guardian.

Why did Ukraine agree to hand over its "rare earths" to the U.S.?

Zelensky said that everything should be mutually beneficial. What is happening now is unprofitable, because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is seizing Ukrainian territories and simply getting priceless minerals in the temporarily occupied territories for free.

"Ukraine has the biggest uranium and titanium reserves in Europe, and it was not in the interests of the United States for these reserves to be in Russian hands and potentially shared with North Korea, China or Iran," stressed Vilidymyr Zelenskyy.

He added that those who help Ukraine protect its land can be given the opportunity to invest in it.

"Valuable natural resources where we can offer our partners possibilities that didn’t exist before to invest in them … For us it will create jobs, for American companies it will create profits," Zelenskyy noted.

On February 11, Donald Trump said that Ukraine had agreed to transfer rare resources to the United States. The U.S. president believes that in this way he will "protect the U.S. money" that was spent to help Ukraine.

Also, we reported that Zelenskyy also announced that Donald Trump’s team members would arrive in Ukraine this week.