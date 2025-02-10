Trump team members will come to Ukraine — Zelenskyy’s statement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that members of the team of the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, would arrive in Ukraine this week. According to him, it will happen before the Munich Security Conference.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it at the European Bank Press Conference on Monday, February 10, according to UNIAN.

Trump team members to arrive in Ukraine

"This week, serious people from the Trump team will come to Ukraine. It will happen before the Munich Security Conference," the Head of State emphasized.

He did not say who exactly he was talking about.

Zelenskyy noted that it was important for him to focus on the practical work of the Ukrainian team with the United States. In particular, it is about a common vision of the main things.

"Of course, there may be different opinions, but there is a common vision of the main things — how to stop Putin, how to give security guarantees to Ukraine. We will work very hard," the President added.

As a reminder, Trump said that the US is making progress in talks with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump answered when he would meet with Zelenskyy.