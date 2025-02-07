Trump announced his meeting with Zelenskyy

Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of the United States Donald Trump has made a statement regarding his upcoming meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, they may meet as early as next week.

Trump said it during his Press Conference on Friday, February 7.

Trump and Zelensky’s meeting

"I will probably meet with President Zelenskyy next week. And I will probably talk to President Putin. I’d like to see this war end for the main reason: a lot of people are being killed, and millions are being lost on the battlefield," Trump said.

According to him, 800-900 thousand Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in the war. At the same time, he suggests that Ukraine has 700,000 wounded and killed.

"The numbers they gave are a little bit lower, I think these numbers are inaccurate. I would like it to stop. Just for human reasons. It’s terrible what’s happening," the President of the United States noted.

In his opinion, this war would never have started if he had been President three years ago. Trump emphasized that he would like to help and would consider ways to achieve security together with Zelenskyy.

He mentioned Ukraine’s rare land resources and noted that Europe was helping less than the US: $100 billion versus $300 billion.

"They need it more because there’s an ocean between us, we’re asking them to match us," Trump added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Trump has no official plan to end the war in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine also expressed his readiness to meet with Putin in person to discuss the end of the war.