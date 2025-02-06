Trump’s plan to end the war — Zelenskyy stated there is no such thing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has no official plan to end the war. He called for waiting for negotiations and results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the Press Conference together with the Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, on Thursday, February 6, according to Interfax.

Trump’s plan to end the war

"It is not official yet. The information that is in certain publications... I am sure that this is not the official plan of President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that he already had an idea of the plan, and some of its aspects had been discussed with the American side before Trump’s inauguration.

According to him, the teams will work together. Zelenskyy emphasized that there can be no plan in isolation.

"Let’s wait for our official negotiations and official results," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but believes that he is afraid.

Bloomberg also reported that the US is preparing to present Trump’s plan to end the war in Ukraine next week.