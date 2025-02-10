Trump says US is making progress in talks to end war in Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he believes the United States is making progress in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, he has refused to give any details about his contacts with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Reuters.

The U.S. is making progress on Russia's war against Ukraine

On Sunday, during a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump reiterated that he and Putin had been in contact. When asked if he had spoken to the Kremlin leader since becoming president on January 20 or earlier, Trump did not give a definitive answer.

"I've had enough. Let's just say I've had enough... And I expect many more conversations. We have to put an end to this war. If we are talking, I don't want to tell you about talking. I believe we are making progress. We want to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia," said the head of the White House.

Trump also said that the U.S. is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine.

"We are in talks with both sides," the U.S. president said.

Previously, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the coming weeks would be busy in the field of diplomacy. He indicated that official meetings with the U.S. administration are being prepared.

Also, Donald Trump, spoke about the possibility of his future meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, it is possible because they have "always had a good relationship".