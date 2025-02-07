Trump answers whether meeting with Putin is possible

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke about the possibility of his future meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, it is possible because they have "always had a good relationship".

Trump said it during his Press Conference on Friday, February 7.

Trump’s meeting with Putin

When the journalist asked if Trump was planning the meeting with Putin, he answered "maybe".

"We’ve always had a good relationship. That’s why it’s so unfortunate that this happened. If I were the President, it wouldn’t have happened," he said.

Trump noted that it was very painful to see what was happening: so many people were killed and many cities were destroyed.

"Are you talking about Gaza? Well, look at Ukraine. Many cities have turned into ruins, it’s sad. It shouldn’t have happened. Beautiful golden domes, and most importantly, people, all dead," he added.

Earlier, Trump stated that he might meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

The President also stated that Trump has no official plan to end the war in Ukraine yet.