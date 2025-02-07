Zelenskyy announced the meeting with the US Administration team

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the coming weeks would be busy in the field of diplomacy. He hinted that official meetings with the US Administration were being prepared.

The Ukrainian leader reported it on Telegram on Friday, February 7.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump

According to the President, the coming weeks can be very intense in diplomacy and the Ukrainian side will do everything necessary to make this time effective and productive.

"We always appreciate cooperation with President Trump. We are also planning meetings and negotiations at the team level," he noted.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian and American teams are already working out the details and emphasized that a lasting peace should be closer.

As a reminder, during the Press Conference, Trump stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy could take place as early as next week.

At the same time, Trump suggested the possibility of personal negotiations with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. He noted that he has "always had a good relationship with him".