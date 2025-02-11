US wants its money back — Trump on Ukraine's rare resources

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot from the video

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine agreed to provide rare earth metals. In his opinion, this way he will "protect the U.S. money" that was spent to help Ukraine.

Trump said this in an interview with Fox News.

Exchange of resources for U.S. assistance

"They have tremendously valuable land in terms of rare earth, oil, gas, etc. I want to have our money secured because we spend hundreds of billions of dollars. And even they may make a deal they may not make a deal, they may be Russian someday or they may not be Russian someday, but we gonna have all this money in there and I say I want our money back!" Trump said.

He noted that he "wants this money back" in the form of the equivalent of $500 billion worth of rare metals. According to the American president, Ukraine has essentially agreed to this.

"At least we don't look like fools, otherwise we are stupid," Trump added.

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine is waiting for Kellogg’s visit in February.

Zelenskyy also said that Donald Trump’s team members would arrive in Ukraine this week.