Andriy Yermak shared his expectations for the visit of Keith Kellogg in February

Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak said that direct communication with the new U.S. administration is very important for the development of a common position on achieving a just peace in the war. He stressed that it is impossible to develop an effective strategy without Ukraine's participation.

Yermak said this in an interview with Associated Press journalist Susie Blann, the presidential press service said on Friday, February 7.

Ukraine is interested in communication with the United States

"The Ukrainian side is very much looking forward to the visit of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in February to provide comprehensive information on the Russian aggression against our country," Yermak assured.

Yermak added that it is very important for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entire team that the new U.S. administration receive full, realistic information about the situation on the battlefield as soon as possible. In particular, it concerns the course of mobilization and the situation with the delivery of weapons and equipment.

The head of the Presidential Administration added that communication is important for the development of a common position with partners, because it is impossible to formulate any plans for achieving peace without Ukraine.

"I have already had a telephone conversation with the National Security Advisor of the President of the United States, Michael Volz. Contacts with other members of Donald Trump's administration are expected," Yermak said.

Yermak also stressed that Ukraine should approach negotiations on establishing a just and lasting peace from a strong position. We are also working with partners to develop security guarantees, which are of great importance for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs strong guarantees. It is about how to prevent any possible aggression from Russia, which is not a country that respects international law and human rights. And any decisions won't work if they are not provided and confirmed by reliable security guarantees," explained the head of Zelenskyy's administration.

