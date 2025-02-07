Sanctions against Russia — Trump is ready to double restrictions

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to double sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine. However, "both Kyiv and Moscow will have to make concessions".

This was stated by U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in an interview with The New York Post.

Sanctions against Russia

Kellogg said that Russia is currently facing sanctions that are "only worth a three" on a scale of one to ten. The economic pressure on Russia can be "very painful".

"You could really increase the sanctions — especially the latest sanctions (targeting oil production and exports — Ed). It’s opened the aperture way high to do something. And if there’s anybody who understands leverage, it’s President Donald J. Trump, and you can see that with what he’s recently done," he said.

In addition, the U.S. special envoy believes that pressure on the Kremlin should be not only economic, but also diplomatic and military.

Kellogg added that the war will not end without negotiations and that "both sides have to make concessions".

"Very frankly, both sides in any negotiation have to give; that’s just the way it is in negotiations. And that’s where you have to find out "OK, where is this at? What’s acceptable? Is it gonna be agreeable to everybody? No. Is it gonna be acceptable to everybody? No. But you try to run this balance," the politician said.

As a reminder, the EU is actively working on the new package of sanctions against Russia to be introduced in February.

Earlier, Steny Hoyer, speaking at the press conference held to launch Ukraine Week 2025 in Washington D.C., called the war in Ukraine America's war.