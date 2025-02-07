Ukraine Week 2025 — Hoyer calls the war in Ukraine America's war

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer at Ukraine Caucus. Photo: X/Steny Hoyer

On February 4, at the press conference launching Ukraine Week 2025, Steny Hoyer, an American politician and retired attorney who has served as the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 5th congressional district, called on Congress to provide Ukraine with the necessary support to safeguard democracy, human rights, and international law.

Hoyer reported this on his X account.

The congressman says that it would be unacceptable to allow people to live in constant fear of retribution simply for their personal beliefs, religious practices, or the language they choose to speak. The response must be a firm commitment to victory rather than settling for a weak compromise.

"This is America's war. Yes, it is Ukraine's war — they are on the front line, they are shedding the blood, but we should be 100% in this war with them in the support that we give them. I hope that Mr. Trump will do that. I pray that he wants to win," Steny Hoyer said.

Drawing a parallel to the failures of appeasement during World War II, they stressed that such an approach would not succeed now, either.

"History tells us that if America answers an expansionist dictator with appeasement now, a day may come when America must send not only weapons overseas, but also service members, as Joe Wilson observed. When the sirens and shells deafen American ears, when caskets returning from the front line are draped in red, white and blue, not blue and gold," Hoyer added.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Washington D.C. to participate in Ukraine Week 2025, which has been held every February since 2022. This year, it will bring together over 1,000 participants to foster stronger ties between the two nations.

Earlier we wrote that Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, met with General Keith Kellogg in his new role as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia.