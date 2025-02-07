Oksana Markarova met with Keith Kellogg — details

Special Representative on Russia's war against Ukraine Keith Kellogg meets with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Makarova. Photo: facebook.com/oksana.markarova

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Makarova, had her first official meeting with General Keith Kellogg in his new role as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia. He was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump on February 3.

Oksana Makarova reported this on her Facebook page.

Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia met with the Ambassador of Ukraine

Oksana Makarova noted that during the talks, which were also attended by Military Attaché General Serhiy Kremenetskyi, and Deputy Foreign Minister Denys Sienik, the parties discussed topical issues of cooperation and the security situation.

"This is not our first meeting with General Keith Kellogg in general, but the first time in his official capacity as Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to which he was appointed by President Trump on February 3. We had a thorough discussion with the Special Representative and his team and my colleagues — General Kremenetskyi, Military Attaché, and Denys Sienik, Deputy Foreign Minister," said Oksana Makarova.

Oksana Makarova's Facebook post. Photo: screenshot

Previously, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has made Russia's military potencial weak, and it's no longer a dangerous enemy for the United States.

As a reminder, for the first time in history, an F-16 fighter pilot destroyed six targets in one combat mission. The Ukrainian pilot was able to do this during a massive shelling.