Russia's military potential is destroyed — it's no longer dangerous, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pierce Morgan. Photo: screenshot

Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Ukraine have destroyed Russian military potential and most experienced personnel. The U.S. army is now aware of who they are, how they live and what they cannot achieve.

Mr. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

What does the U.S. get out of the war in Ukraine in military terms?

Asked about those in America who believe that U.S. aid is a waste of money, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has made Russia weak and no longer a dangerous enemy for the United States.

"Furthermore, the Americans, thanks to Wiesbaden and many other things, know exactly how the modern Russian army operates, how it fights, who is fighting, who is pretending to fight, and who is really professional on the battlefield. The American army knows everything about them: who they are, how they live, where they live, what they can do, what they achieve, what they cannot do and will never achieve. America knows all this today. I think this is an invaluable experience, absolutely," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, President of Ukraine said that all the latest military developments of the Ukrainian army non-existent in the U.S. Army, such as electronic warfare system capable of countering the latest Russian drones; modern drone systems against Russian equipment, energy sector and against military targets.

Testing of its military equipment in the war with Russia

It is important to note, Zelenskyy stressed, that America receives information even directly from our soldiers — about what American weapons work, what doesn't work, what is the reality on the battlefield, and what Russia could not find countermeasures for.

Later, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. However, it stopped the Russian advance on its territory at the cost of Ukrainian lives.

"And Russia has not invaded any NATO country, which would definitely lead to the participation of the American military in the war. American, British, French, European troops. We saved the lives of all the soldiers of these countries. We saved all children from losing their parents. That is what Ukraine did," head of Ukraine said.

As a reminder, for the first time in history, an F-16 fighter pilot destroyed six targets in one combat mission. The Ukrainian pilot was able to do this during a massive shelling.

