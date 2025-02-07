Ukrainian Week 2025 — Trump’s Peace Plan vs. Ukraine’s reality: Congressman Doggett responds

The Ukrainian Prayer Gathering in Washington D.C. Photo: Ukrainian week 2025

On February 5, the long-awaited Ukrainian Week began in Washington, D.C. This year, it will bring together over 1,000 participants, including U.S. Congressional members, Ukrainian officials, religious leaders, veterans, and business professionals, to foster stronger ties between the two nations.

Uliana Boichuk, Novyny.LIVE correspondent reports from the scene.

A stark contrast — Ukraine’s sacrifices vs. calls for concessions

At the opening, representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties were present. Congressman Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, lawyer, and politician who serves as a U.S. Representative from Texas, gave a speech highlighting Ukraine's sacrifices — contrasting them with the Trump team's statement that both sides must make concessions to achieve peace.

"During such negotiations, Secretary Rubio has declared that each side will have to give up something. Well, I think that ignores the fact that Ukraine has unwillingly given up about 55,000 lives in this conflict. It ignores the fact that they have been deliberately attacked by Russian missiles, whether at a kindergarten or a senior citizen center, that Ukraine has already given up 20,000 kidnapped children and that it has given up one obliterated city and village after another with an estimated total cost of almost a trillion dollars," Doggett said.

What is Ukrainian Week?

Ukrainian Week is aimed at advocacy and promotion of Ukraine's interests among the American community, and strengthening of interregional partnership between cities and regions of Ukraine and the United States. It is initiated by a coalition of NGOs and evangelical churches of the United States and Ukraine, takes place early February each year since 2022.

Also, on February 7, Head of Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, held a phone conversation with Keith Kellogg. They discussed the upcoming visit of the Special Envoy to Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield.