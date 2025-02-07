Yermak talked to Keith Kellogg — What did they discuss

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak held a telephone conversation with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. They discussed the upcoming visit of the Special Envoy to Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield.

Andriy Yermak reported this via Telegram on Friday, February 7.

The conversation between Yermak and Kellogg

As you know, Andriy Yermak and Keith Kellogg discussed the upcoming visit of the Special Representative to Ukraine, which is very important. The head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that the priority for our country is to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

They also discussed the situation on the front line and the safety of civilians in Ukraine. Special attention was paid to the upcoming meetings of the Munich Security Conference.

Yermak thanked the United States for its support and assistance in the struggle against Russia.

As a reminder, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Makarova, met with Trump's special representative. The parties discussed current issues of cooperation and the security situation.

Previously, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has made Russia's military potencial weak, and it's no longer a dangerous enemy for the United States.