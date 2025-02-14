Kyiv hands over memorandum of partnership to Washington

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance participates in a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed cooperation during a telephone conversation. In particular, on Wednesday, February 12, the leaders agreed to finalize a draft memorandum of partnership between the two countries.

This became known to Novyny.LIVE from the Ukrainian delegation at Munich Security Conference.

The U.S. will consider a memorandum of cooperation

Novyny.LIVE has learned that the document has already been handed over to the American side. The U.S. took time to process it and is expected to respond by 10 a.m. EST (5 p.m. Kyiv time).

The document is expected to enshrine key aspects of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, particularly in the areas of security, economy and defense. Details of the project have not yet been made public. However, cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the supply of minerals has recently been discussed.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wanted to discuss Ukraine's resources, including rare minerals found in the TOT, with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Subsequently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why he wanted to offer the US rare resources in exchange for protection and assistance. Yesterday, February 13, Zelenskyy refused to sign the rare earth minerals agreement.