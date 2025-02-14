Senior U.S. official John Cole next to Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The United States has not completely abandoned the idea of Ukraine joining NATO. A senior official in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO remains on the agenda, despite recent statements by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

This was reported by Reuters.

The U.S. is not giving up on the prospect of Ukraine becoming a NATO member

Trump's deputy representative for Ukraine, John Cole, stressed in an interview with Reuters in Munich on Thursday that the United States does not reject the prospect of Ukraine's membership in the alliance, nor the possibility of the country's return to its 2014 borders.

His comments contradict those of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who said on Wednesday that Ukraine's return to pre-war borders was unrealistic and that NATO membership was not considered part of any future peace settlement.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump agreed to finalize a draft memorandum of partnership between the two countries.

On the night of February 14, the occupying army of the Russian Federation hit a shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant with a drone carrying an explosive warhead, which protects the world from radiation.