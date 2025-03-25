Ceasefire talks — the new Ukraine-US meeting

The delegations of Ukraine and the United States at the talks in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters

The new meeting between the representatives of Ukraine and the United States has started in Saudi Arabia. It concerns the truce between Kyiv and Moscow.

It was reported by Agence France-Presse on Tuesday, March 25.

US-Ukraine talks

Talks between Kyiv and Washington continue in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The parties have started the new meeting to discuss the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

As a reminder, the previous meeting between Ukraine and the United States took place in Saudi Arabia on March 23. The representatives of both countries discussed the possibility of ending the shelling.

On Monday, March 24, the Americans met with the Russian side in Riyadh. Their talks lasted more than 12 hours.

It is likely that today, March 25, the United States and Russia will present the joint statement following the meeting in Saudi Arabia. The parties are likely to have reached the ceasefire deal.