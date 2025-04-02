Musk will leave his position in DOGE very soon, — Trump's inner circle

American billionaire and owner of SpaceX Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump informed his inner circle, including members of his cabinet, about his plans to fire Elon Musk. In the coming weeks, he will leave his position as managing partner and advisor to the administration.

This was reported by Politico on Wednesday, April 2.

Trump announces plans to fire Musk

Although Trump praises Musk's initiatives, in recent days both have concluded that it is time for the entrepreneur to return to business and take a more modest role in the political sphere. This is according to three knowledgeable sources who wished to remain anonymous.

The decision to reduce Musk's presence in the White House is related to the growing discontent within the Trump administration and among its allies.

"Musk’s looming retreat comes as some Trump administration insiders and many outside allies have become frustrated with his unpredictability and increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability, a dynamic that was thrown into stark relief Tuesday when a conservative judge Musk vocally supported lost his bid for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat by 10 points," the statement reads.

What the White House says

This information was commented on by Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary in the United States.

"This "scoop" is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete," Leavitt wrote.

This “scoop” is garbage.



Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete. https://t.co/Brppff6SKi — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 2, 2025

In early March, it became known that the US President had limited Elon Musk's influence in the government.

