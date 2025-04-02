US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. In this way, he wants to eliminate the threat posed by the country's nuclear weapons program.

This was reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, April 2.

The US may strike Iran

According to several senior officials, the United States and Israel are preparing to strike Iran in order to finally eliminate the threat posed by its nuclear weapons program.

"If they (Iran — Ed.) don't make a deal, there will be bombing… it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before. It's not just a crazy insistence. It's extremely important for the stability of Israel and the world," Trump said the other day.

The newspaper writes that similar threats have been made repeatedly, but now there is clear evidence that this time both the United States and Israel intend to do more than just "rattle their sabres".

In particular, a week ago, the United States a trio of B2 "Spirit" stealth bombers, accompanied by long-range refuelling assets, to its Chagos Islands base on Diego Garcia, bringing the total strength of the bomber force there to seven. These planes can launch the GBU-57 Bunker Buster bombs that can penetrate Iran's high-strength nuclear shelters.

The article says that the decision is partly due to the IAEA report that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has increased significantly.

Previously, Democratic US Senator Cory Booker delivered a speech that lasted 25 hours. He accused US President Donald Trump of recklessly challenging democratic institutions.

Earlier, Russia has rejected US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that they do not meet Moscow's basic demands. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that the US initiatives do not solve the key problems that Russia considers to be the root causes of the conflict.