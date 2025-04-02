Cory Booker protested against Trump for more than a day — video

Democratic Senator Cory Booker. Photo: US Senate TV/Handout via REUTERS

Democratic US Senator Cory Booker delivered a speech that lasted 25 hours. He accused US President Donald Trump of recklessly challenging democratic institutions.

This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, April 2.

Speech by Cory Booker

The speech began at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. He concluded at 8:06 p.m. on Tuesday. He did not eat or go to the restroom, and stopped only when asked a question.

"Our institutions are being recklessly and unconstitutionally attacked and even shattered," Booker said.

He repeatedly referred to activists getting in "good trouble" for speaking out against what Trump is doing, using a phrase often used by the late Democratic civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis.

It is known that Booker broke the record for the longest uninterrupted speech, which was previously held by Democratic Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina. In 1957, he spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes. Then Thurmond launched a campaign to block the civil rights bill, but he failed.

