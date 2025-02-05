Trump says for Iran to be wiped out if it tries to assassinate him

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had instructed his advisers to obliterate Iran if it attempted to assassinate him. He made this statement when signing a decree to put pressure on Tehran.

This was reported by AP News.

Trump threatens Iran with complete destruction in case of his death

"If they did that they would be obliterated. I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left," Trump said at the signing of the decree, which increases pressure on Tehran.

If Trump is assassinated, his place as president will be taken by Vice President J.D. Vance, who is not bound to follow the instructions of his predecessor.

Iranian threats against Trump and other U.S. officials have been observed for several years. Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated significantly after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was assassinated on Trump's orders in 2020.

After Trump was shot and hit in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, U.S. authorities stepped up security measures. At the same time, U.S. officials found no evidence of Iranian involvement in the attack.

As a reminder, in September, Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt.