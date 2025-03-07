Trump puts limits on Musk's influence — Politico gives the reason

Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has decided to limit Elon Musk's influence on government decisions. The country's leader gathered his cabinet to emphasize that decisions should be made by department heads, not Musk. The meeting was also attended by Musk himself.

Politico wrote about it on Thursday, March 6.

Trump decided to limit Musk's influence

According to the publication, Trump told senior members of his administration that Musk had the right to make recommendations to departments. However, according to the head of state, Musk can not make unilateral decisions on personnel and policy. The US president held the meeting after a series of mass layoffs and threats to civil servants by the billionaire.

The publication suggests that Trump's move is aimed at limiting Musk's power. The billionaire himself said that he agreed with Trump's directive. In addition, Musk admitted that some mistakes were made.

Donald Trump noted that the government needs to retain good people instead of mass firing capable employees. In addition, a federal judge and the head of the Federal Civil Service Board concluded that the firings were not related to performance issues. They believe that civil service laws were likely violated.

