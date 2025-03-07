Cryptocurrency loses value as US creates strategic reserve of bitcoin

Donald Trump against the backdrop of bitcoin. Illustrative collage: pexels.com

US President Donald Trump has signed an order according to which the country will create a strategic bitcoin reserve. However, this cryptocurrency has not increased in price, on the contrary, the bitcoin rate has fallen.

Bloomberg reports.

Why did bitcoin drop

JUST NOW!



President Trump signs an Executive Order establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N9p2sQknVS — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 7, 2025

Bitcoin fell after US "Cryptocurrency czar" David Sachs said the government would not use taxpayer money to fund a strategic reserve of the largest digital asset.

Bitcoin fell 5.7% to $87,927. It dragged down other smaller digital tokens, including Ether, XRP, Cardano and Solana, which lost at least 2%.

The publication recalls that Trump recently posted a message on Truth Social that other tokens — Ether, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and XRP — will be included in the administration's plans. Bitcoin supporters reacted with horror to the inclusion of other tokens, while observers wondered how the government would pay for these acquisitions.

Currently, the US holds about $16.4 billion worth of bitcoin and seven other tokens worth about $400 million, mostly related to asset forfeiture in civil and criminal cases.

Earlier, we wrote about the worst investment ideas — mistakes you should avoid in 2025.

As a reminder, Trump delays tariffs against Canada and Mexico.