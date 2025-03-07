This is why Trump postponed tariffs against Mexico and Canada for one month

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to delay tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada covered by the USMCA free trade agreement. Trump decided to give the countries a one-month grace period.



Why Trump changed his mind

When asked by the channel whether the move was related to the fall of the stock market earlier this week, a senior administration official said that the president's meeting with the Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — had influenced the president's decision-making process.

CNN recalls that the USMCA is a treaty between the United States, Mexico and Canada signed by Trump during his first term, which makes the three North American countries a free trade zone.

Earlier, Trump announced the suspension of tariffs on all products from Mexico covered by the USMCA.

"After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement," said Trump.

After signing the decree on the pause in the introduction of duties, Canada also reacted quickly. This country will also suspend the planned second round of retaliatory duties on more than 4,000 US products until April 2.

