American celebrities react to the Trump's clash in the White House

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

After arguing with the US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky left the Oval Office early. Famous people in the United States and beyond expressed their support for the Ukrainian leader.

Timothy Snyder

The actions of the US administration were criticized by American historian and writer Timothy Snyder in X, who has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"Trump and Vance act as if the problem is that Ukraine is resisting an ongoing Russian invasion. The problem is the ongoing Russian invasion," he wrote in X.

Snyder emphasized that if they (US — ed.) wants to use its force to stop the war, it should use it against the aggressor. Mocking the victim will not stop an aggressive war.

He added that Russia does not want to end the war, and the Trump administration "has shown no ability to induce Russia to end the war", and the whole "pursuing peace" was just a pretext for restoring relations with Russia.

Stephen King

American writer Stephen King sharply criticized Trump and Vance on Threads. He emphasized that they "should be ashamed of themselves" and accused them of intimidating Zelensky.

Zelensky flew to Washington to receive security guarantees for Ukraine, but the meeting turned into an open argument when the US administration demanded that Zelensky "show gratitude".

Misha Collins

American actor Misha Collins said on Instagram that he noticed two "traitorous cowards" and a "courageous leader" during the Oval Office talks.

Pedro Pascal

Actor Pedro Pascal, known for the Game of Thrones series, posted a map of Ukraine on Instagram with the caption "Courage has a name" and captioned Zelensky's photo "Stay on the right side of history".

Joe Hill

American writer Joe Hill wrote on Threads that he was "sickened but not shocked by the scene in the Oval Office".

In his opinion, Trump and Vance despise Zelensky because he has the nerve, character, and courage to stand up to Putin, unlike them.

"A man who adheres to his principles will always be incomprehensible to people who don't have any," Hill added.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller, an actor in the American comedy Night at the Museum, posted a yellow and blue flag in X, supporting Ukraine after the Oval Office controversy.

Michael Caine

One of the most popular British actors, Michael Caine, also reacted sharply to the events in the White House.

"Trump calm down," he wrote in X.

