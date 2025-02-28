Trump and Zelensky clash in the White House — US senator reacts

US Senator Adam Schiff. Photo: Reuters

After the quarrel between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and US leader Donald Trump, many world officials sided with the Ukrainian president. Thus, US Senator Adam Schiff called the head of the White House a coward.

Adam Schiff wrote about this on his X (Twitter) account.

The US senator's reaction to the Trump-Zelensky scandal

"A hero and a coward are meeting in the Oval Office today. And when the meeting is over, the hero will return home to Ukraine," Adam Schiff wrote.

Screenshot of Adam Schiff's post

On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump. But the conversation heated up quickly — video.

Zelensky had to leave the White House. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to FoxNews.