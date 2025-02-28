Trump and Zelensky clash in the White House — US senator reacts

Our social media:

Hero and coward — US Senator on the Zelensky-Trump scandal

28 February 2025 21:30
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
US Senator Adam Schiff. Photo: Reuters
After the quarrel between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and US leader Donald Trump, many world officials sided with the Ukrainian president. Thus, US Senator Adam Schiff called the head of the White House a coward.

Adam Schiff wrote about this on his X (Twitter) account.

The US senator's reaction to the Trump-Zelensky scandal

"A hero and a coward are meeting in the Oval Office today. And when the meeting is over, the hero will return home to Ukraine," Adam Schiff wrote. 

сварка в Білому домі
Screenshot of Adam Schiff's post

On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump. But the conversation heated up quickly — video.

Zelensky had to leave the White House. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to FoxNews.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA scandal Donald Trump Сенат zelensky trump clash
